Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Up 176.8% in June

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,700 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the May 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,791. Energy Transition Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Energy Transition Minerals Company Profile

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

