Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 966,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

