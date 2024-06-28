Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.71. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Equatorial Energia Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Equatorial Energia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. Equatorial Energia’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

