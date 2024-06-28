Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 28th (AAPL, ACCD, AFL, AGCO, AKT.A, ALNY, AMLI, AMP, AMZN, AOSL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $13.00 to $6.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $9.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $5.50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $253.00 to $288.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $387.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $504.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $239.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $42.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,380 ($42.88). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $4.25 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was given a C$15.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.17). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $53.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $155.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $48.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $280.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) was given a C$0.35 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $67.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.65. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $255.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$0.75 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $88.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 280 ($3.55). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) was given a C$0.16 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$21.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $89.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $100.00 to $90.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $115.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $115.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $81.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $113.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 380 ($4.82). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$11.75. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $143.00 to $141.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.65. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $42.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) was given a C$0.60 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $615.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) was given a C$0.24 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) was given a $4.20 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $91.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $394.00 to $355.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $63.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $76.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $10.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 435 ($5.52). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

