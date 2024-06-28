Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 28th (AAPL, ACCD, AFL, AGCO, AKT.A, ALNY, AMLI, AMP, AMZN, AOSL)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $13.00 to $6.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $9.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $5.50. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $84.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $253.00 to $288.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $387.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $504.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $239.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $42.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price raised by Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 ($41.86) to GBX 3,380 ($42.88). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$1.60 to C$1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$8.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $4.25 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) was given a C$15.50 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $63.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 92 ($1.17). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $53.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $155.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $42.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $48.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $280.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) was given a C$0.35 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $16.50. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $67.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $5.40 to $6.65. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $255.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$0.75 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $88.00 to $83.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $228.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.36) to GBX 280 ($3.55). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) was given a C$0.16 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$21.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $89.00 to $75.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $100.00 to $90.00. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $115.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $115.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $81.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $113.00 to $104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 380 ($4.82). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$126.00 to C$120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $78.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$12.25 to C$11.75. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $143.00 to $141.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.65. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $94.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $42.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) was given a C$0.60 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $615.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) was given a C$0.24 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) was given a $4.20 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $24.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $91.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $270.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $394.00 to $355.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $63.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $76.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $295.00 to $275.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $10.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 435 ($5.52). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 998 ($12.66) to GBX 990 ($12.56). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

