Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.98. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

