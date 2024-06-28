ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.73 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $75.73 million and approximately $7.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010333 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,762.61 or 0.99982127 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00079885 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.09489302 USD and is up 42.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

