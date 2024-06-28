Evercore ISI Boosts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $175.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $172.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

