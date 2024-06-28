Evercore ISI Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $145.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.55.

UPS opened at $135.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $132.90 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 171.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

