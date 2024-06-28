Evercore ISI Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $10.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.57.

WBA traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 7,124,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,017,820. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 115,196 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,523 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

