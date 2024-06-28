EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Financial Review

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVmo and CSG Systems International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.05 $66.25 million $2.19 18.81

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

EVmo has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A CSG Systems International 5.56% 28.77% 6.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVmo and CSG Systems International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

CSG Systems International has a consensus target price of $61.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.42%.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats EVmo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

