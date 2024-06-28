Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.56

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $5.67. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

