Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.29.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

