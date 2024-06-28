Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.29.
About Ferrexpo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.