FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Shares Down 4.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 1,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

