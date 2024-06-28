Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.04

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.04 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 61478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
