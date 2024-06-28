Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $71.04

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.04 and last traded at $70.82, with a volume of 61478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.40.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $616,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 655.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

