Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $387.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.31 and a 200-day moving average of $414.67.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

