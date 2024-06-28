Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

