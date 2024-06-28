Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 223.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 56.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 99.2% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 8,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE EMR traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.