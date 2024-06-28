Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,351 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,076,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,075,000 after acquiring an additional 198,413 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.8 %

LVS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.14. 6,877,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,432. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

