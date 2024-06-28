Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ecolab by 426.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Ecolab by 45.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,790. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $245.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.82.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

