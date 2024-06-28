Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 361 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after purchasing an additional 162,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,846,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,814,000 after purchasing an additional 433,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.11. The stock had a trading volume of 33,101,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,051,371. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $487.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

