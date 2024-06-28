First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.