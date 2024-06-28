First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 9,260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.