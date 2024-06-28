First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 214.6% from the May 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPAFY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 10,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,400. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

