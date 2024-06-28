First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.76. 76,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 123,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,005,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,282,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 57,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

