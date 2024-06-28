First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces Dividend of $0.25

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94.
