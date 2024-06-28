First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3505 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ FPXE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

