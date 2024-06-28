First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $51.17. 158,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,838. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

