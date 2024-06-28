First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $65.53. 27,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 39,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.94.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $392.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 665.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,774,000 after purchasing an additional 993,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 2,306.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,762 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 113,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

