First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2243 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Price Performance
QQEW stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $123.54. 41,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,297. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $124.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.