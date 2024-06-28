First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2243 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

QQEW stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $123.54. 41,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,297. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $124.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

