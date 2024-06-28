First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.10

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $200.10 and last traded at $199.51, with a volume of 15438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.74.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $185.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
