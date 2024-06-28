First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.10

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $200.10 and last traded at $199.51, with a volume of 15438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.74.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $185.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,099,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,884,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,943,000 after acquiring an additional 111,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

