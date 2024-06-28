First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBRGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 706,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,288. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

