First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2616 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 617,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $56.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
