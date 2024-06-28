First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Declares Dividend of $0.44

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4423 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RFEU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.16. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 234. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile
