First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Announces Dividend of $0.37

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.373 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $89.68. 31,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The firm has a market cap of $856.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

