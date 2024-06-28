First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1503 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
SDVY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.