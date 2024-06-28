First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Plans $0.34 Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3378 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:FID traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 12,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

