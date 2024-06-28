First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

