FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 51,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 50,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter.
The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.
