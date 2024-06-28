FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 51,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 50,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 88,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

