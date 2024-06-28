Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the May 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fobi AI Stock Performance

FOBIF remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.05. Fobi AI has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 279.88% and a negative net margin of 297.40%.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions.

