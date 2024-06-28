Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.54. 17,535,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 50,797,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Ford Motor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,915 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.