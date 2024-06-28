Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Down 2.4%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

