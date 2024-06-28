Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.93. 23,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 53,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLBR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

