Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,935,400 shares, an increase of 463.0% from the May 31st total of 521,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRLOF remained flat at C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.74 and a 1 year high of C$0.98.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

