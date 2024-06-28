Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Short Interest Up 714.8% in June

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 714.8% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fresh2 Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRES traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,847. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Get Fresh2 Group alerts:

Fresh2 Group shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 10th.

Fresh2 Group Company Profile

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.