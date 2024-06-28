FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FRMO Stock Performance

FRMO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,164. FRMO has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

