FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of FAUG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.09. 15,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $617.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

