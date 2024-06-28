Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Down 78.9% in June

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
FULTP traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. 11,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,773. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
Fulton Financial Announces Dividend
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
