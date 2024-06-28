G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00045139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000124 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.