G999 Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00046329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000126 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.