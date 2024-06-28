Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP) Trading Down 0.2%

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. 35 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77.

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF (LOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of US-listed companies selected by combining ESG with value-oriented investing. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. LOPP was launched on Feb 1, 2021 and is managed by Gabelli.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.